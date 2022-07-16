More from Star Tribune
More From Weather
Weather
Afternoon forecast: 86, mix of sun and clouds
There's a slight chance of showers overnight, with rain more likely in western Minnesota, and some hot weather on the way.
Business
Croatia: Anthrax found in dead cattle in nature park
Anthrax has been confirmed in dozens of cattle found dead in a nature park southeast of the Croatian capital of Zagreb, authorities said Saturday.
World
UK gets ready for travel disruptions as temps may hit 104 F
The British government held an emergency response meeting Saturday to plan for record high temperatures next week after weather authorities issued their first-ever "red" warning for extreme heat.
World
Wildfire rages in Bordeaux; fire pilot killed in Portugal
Strong winds and hot, dry weather frustrated French firefighters' efforts Saturday to contain a huge wildfire that raced across pine forests in the Bordeaux region for a fifth straight day, one of several wildfires scorching Europe this week.
Nation
6 people die after storm causes Montana highway pileup
Six people have died after a dust storm fueled by wind gusts topping 60 mph caused a pileup on Interstate 90 in Montana, authorities said.