Vikings
Aaron Rodgers, Packers CEO meet to discuss concerns about future
Green Bay Packers CEO Mark Murphy says he is "very much aware" of quarterback Aaron Rodgers' concerns with the organization.
Afternoon forecast: 86, mix of clouds and sun
It'll feel like summer, but there's a bit of a cooldown and some rain on the way tomorrow.
Access Vikings
Vikings' fourth-round draft haul: Kick returner, cornerback, defensive end
Running back Kene Nwangwu of Iowa State earned all-Big 12 honorable mention as a kick returner in 2016 and 2020. He figures to start his Vikings career as a special teams player.
Sports
NDSU, UND, South Dakota St. filled with Minnesotans in Sunday's FCS playoffs
State of football? There are 73 players from Minnesota on rosters of the three teams among the final eight in the Football Championship Subdivision games Sunday on ESPN2
The Wild Beat
Wild trying to end a couple of losing streaks tonight vs. St. Louis
The Wild has never lost three games in a row this season, a trend that'll be put to the test tonight at the X against the Blues, who have dominated Minnesota this season.