Afternoon forecast: 86, lots of sun, less humidity
We'll get a break from highs in the 90s, but it'll be warmer again tomorrow, with little rain in sight.
With no end in sight to heat wave, Twin Cities area sets a June record
Drought, wildfires, watering bans and heat stroke will remain perils for Minnesotans.
Morning forecast: 86, sunny, less humid
We'll get a break from highs in the 90s, but it'll be warmer again tomorrow.
Sunny, Warm & Less Humid This Weekend
I am happy to report that humidity values will be much lower today, but hot sun returns tomorrow with highs back in the 90s! Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson
Evening forecast: Low of 67; clearing and more comfortable weather ahead
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.