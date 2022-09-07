More from Star Tribune
Afternoon forecast: 86, hazy sunshine
It'll be warmer today, with some hazy sun as wildfire smoke begins to arrive from the west. There will be multiple chances for rain this weekend.
Business
New UK Prime Minister Liz Truss inherits an economic storm
Britain's new prime minister has pledged to rebuild the economy and "ride out the storm" gathering over the country, but Liz Truss faces a daunting job.
Weather
Morning forecast: Mostly sunny, high 86
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Wednesday, Sept. 7
Business
California weathers heat wave without rolling blackouts
A brutal Western heat wave brought California to the verge of ordering rolling blackouts but the state's electrical grid managed to handle record-breaking demand.
Paul Douglas
Why Are Hailstones Getting Bigger?
Today is Sept. 7 with mid 80s and a dash of haze, humidity and wildfire smoke. We may brush 90F Thursday before a cooler front pushes a stripe of rain across the state Friday. Some half inch amounts are possible. It'll feel like September this weekend, with highs near70F. Soak up summer warmth while you still can. -Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson