Local
Video shows arson suspects during Minneapolis protests
Authorities are seeking persons of interest from several Minneapolis locations that were set ablaze during recent unrest.
Nation
Long lines snarl voting in Georgia amid pandemic
Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said his office won't begin to release results until the last precinct has closed. The winners may not be known for days.
Nation
NYC police union official: George Floyd's killing was murder
"We denounce it and we have from the beginning," said Patrick Lynch, surrounded by members of police forces all across the state of New York.
Local
Aerial video of Minneapolis shows aftermath of unrest following George Floyd death
Drone video shows the damage from rioting and looting in Minneapolis, as well as images of the memorials for George Floyd.
Video
Evening forecast: Low of 60; cloudy, breezy and rainy
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast