Nation
Mosquito testing hampered by pandemic response
Mosquitoes are flying free as health departments across the U.S. focus on virus.
Video
Afternoon forecast: 85, sunny, scattered showers possible
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Politics
Pelosi to Trump: Use Defense Production Act
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is calling on President Donald Trump to invoke the Defense Production Act as Congress returns next week to consider fresh coronavirus relief.
Video
Morning forecast: Sunny, warmer, high 85
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Business
Trump eases environmental law for infrastructure
Trump announced changes to the National Environmental Policy Act's regulations for how and when authorities must conduct environmental reviews.