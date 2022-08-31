More from Star Tribune
Weather
Afternoon forecast: 85, sunny and summery
It'll be a beautiful summer day, with more heat and sunshine on the way Thursday.
Nation
Calm before storms? Oddly quiet Atlantic despite forecasts
It's been quiet — too quiet — this Atlantic hurricane season, meteorologists and residents of storm-prone areas whisper almost as if not to tempt fate.
World
In Pakistan, fears of waterborne diseases as floods recede
Officials in Pakistan raised concern Wednesday over the spread of waterborne diseases among thousands of flood victims as waters from powerful monsoon rains began to recede in many parts of the country.
Weather
Morning forecast: Sunny and warm, high 85
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Wednesday, Aug. 31
World
UN weather agency predicts rare 'triple-dip' La Nina in 2022
The U.N. weather agency is predicting that the phenomenon known as La Nina is poised to last through the end of this year, a mysterious "triple dip" — the first this century — caused by three straight years of its effect on climate patterns like drought and flooding worldwide.