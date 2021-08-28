More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
Afternoon forecast: 85, risk of severe weather
There's a threat of strong winds, heavy rain, hail and tornadoes this afternoon and evening, with clearing Sunday morning and sunshine Sunday afternoon.
Olympics
Lakeville's Ian Seidenfeld wins Paralympic gold in table tennis, adding to the family legacy
His father and coach, Mitchell, is a four-time Paralympic medalist and USA Table Tennis Hall of Famer.
Olympics
Led by Minnesota star, wheelchair rugby smashes stereotypes at Paralympics
Chuck Aoki is working on a Ph.D. in international relations and comparative politics. He's also the star of the United States wheelchair rugby team that will play for the gold medal.
Twins
Maeda's season over, Top starter to have surgery; Garver out
The American League Cy Young runner-up last season has an unclear diagnosis, but could face Tommy John surgery.
Business
South Korean move on tech giant regulations poses dilemma for U.S.
Usually, the U.S. defends companies against foreign regulatory actions, but the Biden administration is aligned with the policy.