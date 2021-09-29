More from Star Tribune
Business
From paints to plastics, a chemical shortage ignites prices
In an economy upended by the coronavirus, shortages and price spikes have hit everything from lumber to computer chips. Not even toilet paper escaped.
Nation
Hurricane Ida devastation lingers in Louisiana 1 month later
The land on which Audrey Trufant Salvant's home sits in the small Louisiana town of Ironton has become an island in a sea of mud and snake-infested marsh grass. Nearby houses are disconnected from their foundations, a refrigerator is lodged sideways in a tree, and dozens of caskets and tombs from two nearby cemeteries are strewn across lawns for blocks. The entire town is without power and running water.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: 85, mix of clouds and sun
It'll feel like summer, with a chance of rain Thursday afternoon and evening and cooler temps ahead.
Weather
Morning forecast: Warm and sunny, high 85
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Wednesday, Sept. 29
World
Flooding threat hangs over Thai capital Bangkok
Bangkok and other areas of central Thailand received new warnings of possible major flooding, even as disaster relief authorities said Wednesday the threat had eased in 13 of 30 provinces elsewhere that were lashed by seasonal monsoon rains.