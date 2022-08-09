More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Variety
Motown songwriter-producer Lamont Dozier dead at 81
Lamont Dozier, the middle name of the celebrated Holland-Dozier-Holland team that wrote and produced "You Can't Hurry Love," "Heat Wave" and dozens of other hits and helped make Motown an essential record company of the 1960s and beyond, has died at age 81.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: 84, sunny and mild
It'll be sunny to mostly sunny, with more nice weather on the way Wednesday.
World
South Korean rain turns roads into rivers, leaves 9 dead
Some of the heaviest rain in decades swamped South Korea's capital region, turning Seoul's streets into car-clogged rivers and sending floods cascading into subway stations. At least nine people were killed — some drowning in their homes — and six others were missing, with more rain forecast, officials said Tuesday.
Paul Douglas
Warmer, Still Sunny Tuesday - Rain Chance Late In The Week
While Tuesday will feature brilliant blue skies, it will be a bit warmer than Monday as highs climb into the mid-80s. Our next rain chance - after the 1-3" of rain this past weekend - doesn't arrive until Friday. - D.J. Kayser