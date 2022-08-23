More from Star Tribune
Afternoon forecast: 84, plenty of sun
It'll be sunny to mostly sunny and pleasant. There's a chance of rain Wednesday and Thursday.
Nation
Weather whiplash: Summer lurches from drought to flood
Parts of northern Texas, mired in a drought labeled as extreme and exceptional, are flooding under torrential rain. In a drought.
Business
Its largest lake is so dry, China digs deep to water crops
With China's biggest freshwater lake reduced to just 25% of its usual size by a severe drought, work crews are digging trenches to keep water flowing to one of the country's key rice-growing regions.
Nation
Children of climate change come of age in 'Katrina Babies'
Edward Buckles, Jr. was 13 when Hurricane Katrina hit New Orleans and completely upended his life. Buckles and his family moved from New Orleans to Lafayette, Louisiana for several months while their hometown began to recover from the catastrophic storm.
World
Storm forces school closures, evacuations in Philippines
A tropical storm lashed the northern Philippines with strong winds and rain Tuesday, injuring at least two people and prompting the president to close schools and government offices in the capital and outlying provinces.