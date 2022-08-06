More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Weather
Afternoon forecast: 84, more rain on the way
There are multiple chances for rain this weekend, with a marginal threat of severe weather and cooler weather on the way.
Nation
Tribe: California wildfire near Oregon causes fish deaths
A dangerous wildfire burning in a remote area just south of the Oregon border appears to have caused the deaths of tens of thousands of Klamath River fish, the Karuk Tribe said.
Weather
Morning forecast: 84, rain
We'll finally get some rain, with multiple rounds of precipitation Saturday and again Sunday, with some cooler temps on the way. There's a chance of severe weather.
Nation
Firefighters keep wildfire out of evacuated Washington town
A small town in Washington state that was evacuated due to a fast-moving fire was largely spared Friday, while in California crews made progress against the state's deadliest and largest wildfire of the year.
Nation
Record floods strand 1K people in Death Valley National Park
Record rainfall Friday trigged flash floods at Death Valley National Park that swept away cars, closed all roads and stranded hundreds of visitors and workers.