Nation
Alabama officer braves storm to honor deceased veteran
An Alabama police officer who stood at attention during a rainstorm to honor a deceased World War II soldier said he simply wanted to recognize a veteran from a small town.
Nation
Massive wildfires in US West bring haze to East Coast
Wildfires in the American West, including one burning in Oregon that's currently the largest in the U.S., are creating hazy skies as far away as New York as the massive infernos spew smoke and ash into the air in columns up to 6 miles (10 kilometers) high.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: 84, hazy, slight chance of showers
Most of the state is under an air quality alert with continuing wildfire smoke. Temperatures will head back into the 90s tomorrow.
Business
Record-high electricity bills draw criticism to Spain's govt
Spanish consumers are fretting over record-high power prices just as high summer temperatures are keeping air conditioning and cooling systems operating at full capacity.