Nation
50 migrants die after trailer abandoned in San Antonio heat
Fifty people died after being abandoned in a tractor-trailer without air conditioning in the sweltering Texas heat, one of the worst tragedies to claim the lives of migrants smuggled across the border from Mexico. More than a dozen people — their bodies hot to the touch — were taken to hospitals, including four children.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: 84, chance of storms
Isolated severe weather is possible this afternoon, with drier (and warmer) air on the way overnight.
World
North Korea works to prevent flood damages amid COVID crisis
North Koreans were working intensively to protect crops, factory equipment and other assets from potential damage from days of heavy rainfall, state media said Tuesday, as outside observers worry any flooding could aggravate the country's economic hardships amid its COVID-19 outbreak.
World
2 men missing in floods in northwest Turkey
Two people were missing after heavy rains and floods hit northwestern Turkey.