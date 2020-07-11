More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Video
Sports
Michigan's Palace of Auburn Hills imploded
The site was the home arena of the Detroit Pistons basketball team.
Variety
Bob Geldof assess personal toll 35 years after Live Aid
Bob Geldof said he wasn't happy about the glory that came with his charity work.
Nation
Analysis: Catholic Church wins $1.4B in virus aid
The U.S. Roman Catholic Church used a special and unprecedented exemption from federal rules to amass at least $1.4 billion in taxpayer-backed coronavirus aid.
Variety
Officials seek 'closure' for family in Naya Rivera search
Authorities renewed the search Friday for "Glee" star Naya Rivera, who is believed to have drowned in a Southern California lake while boating with her 4-year-old son.
Video
Afternoon forecast: 83, possibility of storms
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast