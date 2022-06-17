More from Star Tribune
Afternoon forecast: 83, plenty of sun
It'll be sunny and warm without a lot of wind, with another decent day Saturday with a chance of rain. Heat and more humidity are on the way starting Sunday.
World
Europe wilts under early heat wave from Med to North Sea
A blanket of hot air stretching from the Mediterranean to the North Sea is bringing much of Western Europe its first heat wave of the summer, with temperatures Friday exceeding 30 degrees Celsius (86 degrees Fahrenheit) from London to Paris.
Business
Towns near Yellowstone fear impact of lost tourism season
A gnawing uncertainty hung over the Yellowstone National Park gateway town of Gardiner this week following unprecedented flooding that shut down one of America's most beloved natural attractions and swept away roads, bridges and homes.
World
Hurricane Blas heads out to sea off southern Mexico
Hurricane Blas was heading out to sea off Mexico's southern Pacific coast Friday, but a tropical depression has also formed off Central America.