Weather
Afternoon forecast: 83, partly cloudy
It's summery, with a heat wave on the way and possible records highs this weekend.
World
Storm leaves 3 dead, displaces thousands in Philippines
A tropical storm left at least three people dead and displaced thousands of villagers in the southern and central Philippines, where it triggered floods and landslides, officials said Wednesday.
Weather
Morning forecast: Warming up; high 82
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Wednesday, June 2
Paul Douglas
Everything Points to a Sizzling Weekend
No complaints about impending heat, please. Not after February, and the fickle temperature roller coaster of spring temperatures. Public Service Reminder: it snowed a little across northern Minnesota last week with widespread reports of freezing temperatures. So no, I won't be jabbering on about the heat and humidity. Even if it hits mid to upper 90s this weekend. Not yet anyway. Give it a few weeks, but I sense this is going to be a long, hot summer for Minnesota and most of the nation.
Evening forecast: Low of 58, partly cloudy with a warmup coming
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.