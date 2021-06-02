Paul Douglas

No complaints about impending heat, please. Not after February, and the fickle temperature roller coaster of spring temperatures. Public Service Reminder: it snowed a little across northern Minnesota last week with widespread reports of freezing temperatures. So no, I won't be jabbering on about the heat and humidity. Even if it hits mid to upper 90s this weekend. Not yet anyway. Give it a few weeks, but I sense this is going to be a long, hot summer for Minnesota and most of the nation.