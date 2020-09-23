More from Star Tribune
Video
Afternoon forecast: 83, lingering wildfire smoke, chance of storms; cooler tomorrow
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Variety
Bad Bunny breaks social media silence to promote voting
Bad Bunny, recording artist, on his break from social media and why he came back to post about voter registration.
Nation
Flags planted in DC to mark grim virus milestone
Flags were planted in the grounds near the Washington Monument Tuesday to mark the grim milestone of 200,000 people dead from the coronavirus in the United States.
Video
Morning forecast: More warmth, high 83; chance of evening storms
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Nation
Pence's plane makes an emergency landing
The vice president's airplane struck a bird upon takeoff from a New Hampshire airport, the White House said.