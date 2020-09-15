More from Star Tribune
Evening forecast: Low of 61; partly cloudy and hazy
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Variety
Rap auction: Biggie's crown and Tupac's letters
Rivals in life, the rappers Notorious B.I.G. and Tupac Shakur are being united for a Sept. 15 auction at Sotheby's,
Business
Oracle wins TikTok over Microsoft in Trump-urged bid
The owner of TikTok has chosen Oracle over Microsoft as the American tech partner that could help keep the popular video-sharing app running in the U.S.
Nation
Israel, UAE and Bahrain set to sign historic deal
President Donald Trump welcomes Israeli Prime Minister and two Gulf Arab nations foreign ministers to the White House to sign a historic diplomatic deal.
Video
Afternoon forecast: 83, hazy sun, breezy; last warm day for a while
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast