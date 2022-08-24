More from Star Tribune
Afternoon forecast: 83, chance of storms
Isolated storms and a chance of severe weather give way to a nicer day Thursday for the start of the Minnesota State Fair.
World
Floods wreak havoc across Pakistan; 903 dead since mid-June
Heavy rains have triggered flash floods and wreaked havoc across much of Pakistan since mid-June, leaving 903 dead and about 50,000 people homeless, the country's disaster agency said Wednesday.
Weather
Morning forecast: Sunny start, PM showers likely; high 83
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Wednesday, Aug. 24
Business
Tropical Storm Ma-on headed for southeastern China
Tropical Storm Ma-on was gaining strength as it headed for Hong Kong and other parts of southeastern China on Wednesday after displacing thousands in the Philippines.
World
AP PHOTOS: Drought changes landscape in southwest China
River bottoms partially exposed by drought create a rare sight that becomes an urban beach at dusk to escape the withering heat. Farmlands baked by the sun leave rice stalks yellowed, the famed hot pepper plants all but bereft of fruit, the reservoirs reduced to a puddle of water and cracked earth.