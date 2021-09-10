More from Star Tribune
Weather
Afternoon forecast: 82, sunny
We'll have mainly sunny skies and another warm day Saturday, with chances of rain Sunday and Monday.
World
Olaf weakens after hitting Mexico's Los Cabos as Cat 2 storm
Hurricane Olaf slipped back to tropical storm force on Friday after slamming into the Los Cabos resorts at the tip of Mexico's Baja California Peninsula and then drenching the region with torrential rains.
Business
Post-Ida recovery in New Orleans: Beer and beignets are back
Supply trucks are once again delivering beer on Bourbon Street and the landmark Cafe Du Monde is serving beignets, fried pastries covered with white sugar, even though there aren't many tourists or locals around to partake of either.
Nation
Lightning brings risk of new wildfires to California
Fast-moving thunderstorms with lightning and little rain moved across Northern California early Friday, raising the risk of new wildfires in the drought-stricken region.
Weather
Morning forecast: Mostly sunny, high 82
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Friday, Sept. 10