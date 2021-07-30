More from Star Tribune
Brazil scrambles to shield homeless people from biting cold
A fierce cold snap is bearing down on homeless people in Brazil, and authorities, activists and religious leaders are doing what they can to limit suffering on the streets.
Afternoon forecast: 82, smoky and dry
There's an air quality alert through midafternoon, with more smoke headed our way this evening and Saturday. We could see showers tomorrow.
In heat emergency, Greece adds checks for fires, power cuts
Greek authorities ordered additional fire patrols and infrastructure maintenance inspections Friday as the country grappled with a heat wave fed by hot air from Africa that is expected to last more than a week.
After mudslide, priest builds a new town on narco land
First came Hurricane Eta. Then, Hurricane Iota, unleashing rains of biblical proportions on the hillside community of La Reina.
Morning forecast: Smoke sticks around, high 82
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Friday, July 30