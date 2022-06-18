More from Star Tribune
Variety Rural Minnesota pitchman says small-town life sells itself. Millennials and GenXers are buying.
More From Weather
Weather
Afternoon forecast: 82, mix of sun and clouds
There's a chance of scattered showers in northern Minnesota. The heat begins to kick in Sunday, with watches and warnings for much of the state.
World
Celia, Blas weaken, but still bring heavy rain, surf
Celia weakened to a tropical depression off Central America Saturday, as Tropical Storm Blas headed out to sea off Mexico's southern Pacific coast.
Business
Milan Fashion Week: Fendi, Armani, Dolce&Gabbana invoke joy
Denim, fringe and chunky rubber sliders. These are the elements of next year's summer wardrobe emerging from the second day Saturday of Milan Fashion Week menswear previews.
Nation
Yellowstone flooding rebuild could take years, cost billions
Created in 1872 as the United States was recovering from the Civil War, Yellowstone was the first of the national parks that came to be referred to as America's best idea. Now, the home to gushing geysers, thundering waterfalls and some of the country's most plentiful and diverse wildlife is facing its biggest challenge in decades.
World
Floods in India, Bangladesh leave millions homeless, 18 dead
Army troops were called in to rescue thousands of people stranded by massive floods that have ravaged northeastern India and Bangladesh, leaving millions of homes underwater and severing transport links, authorities said Saturday.