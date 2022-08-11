More from Star Tribune
Afternoon forecast: 82, mix of clouds and sun
Clouds will increase this evening, with showers developing early Friday, bringing cooler temps.
World
Row boat capsizes in Indian river; 3 dead, 16 missing
A large row boat taking villagers to a festival capsized in a flooded river in northern India on Thursday, leaving at least three people dead and 16 others missing, police said.
World
Officials: Floods in Yemen kill at least 38 people in 2 days
Torrential rains across southwestern Yemen and the country's capital of Sanaa have triggered flashfloods and collapsed homes, killing at least 38 people over the past two days, officials said Thursday.
Business
Scholz confident Germany can weather energy crisis in winter
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz pledged his government won't leave citizens freezing or unable to pay their energy bills but acknowledged Thursday that his country faces considerable challenges in the coming months.
Business
Wildfires spread, fish die off amid severe drought in Europe
Firefighters from across Europe struggled Thursday to contain a huge wildfire in France that has swept through a large swath of pine forest, while Germans and Poles faced a mass fish die-off in a river flowing between their countries.