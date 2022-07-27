More from Star Tribune
Afternoon forecast: 82, mix of clouds and sun
There's a slight chance of an isolated storm, with cooler weather on the way Thursday.
Nation
Records fall as Northwest swelters under multiday heat wave
Free transportation to cooling centers and garbage pickup well before sunrise were among the steps being taken in the Pacific Northwest as the region hit the peak of a multiday heatwave.
World
Pakistan uses boats, helicopters to evacuate flood victims
Rescuers backed by troops used boats and helicopters Wednesday to evacuate hundreds of marooned people from the country's southwest, where floods triggered by monsoon rains have killed 104 people.
Weather
Morning forecast: Mostly sunny, mild, high 82
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Wednesday, July 27
Paul Douglas
All Time Record Rainfall in St. Louis on Tuesday
A few PM showers are possible today with a cooler, more comfortable breeze tomorrow and Friday. Sweaty sunshine returns into the first week of August. Check the blog for more. -Todd Nelson