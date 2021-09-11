More from Star Tribune
Nation
Laine Hardy uses album release to help hurricane recovery
Louisiana country artist Laine Hardy will celebrate his 21st birthday Sunday with the release of his first album in a French Quarter benefit to help recovery efforts following Hurricane Ida.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: 82, mix of clouds and sun
There's a slight chance of showers tonight, with cooler weather on the way Sunday.
World
Hurricane Larry wipes out power, trees in Newfoundland
People in the Canadian Atlantic coast province of Newfoundland woke up Saturday to streets littered with branches and debris, torn and tossed around by the ferocious winds of Hurricane Larry.
Weather
Morning forecast: 82, mix of clouds and sun
It'll be dry today, with a chance of storms in southeastern Minnesota later tonight. Tomorrow will be pleasant and a little cooler.
Nation
From COVID to Ida: Louisiana's marginalized 'see no way out'
Darkness set in for Natasha Blunt well before Hurricane Ida knocked out power across Louisiana.