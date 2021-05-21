More from Star Tribune
Afternoon forecast: 82, humid
There's a chance of storms in northwestern and southeastern Minnesota. It may hit 90 Saturday.
Morning forecast: Showers move east, high 82; hot Saturday
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Friday, May 21
Heating Up: A Taste of July This Weekend
Some like it hot. Many do not, by the way. I don't mind the heat, but that's easy to say when you can dash into an air conditioned home or go jump in a lake. Nagging storms give way to a hot front with a growing chance of 90 degrees in the shade by Saturday afternoon. I'm still leaning toward a hotter/drier summer overall - we get a taste of what's to come this weekend.
Evening forecast: Low of 66; mostly cloudy with occasional rain or storms
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Experts predict busy Atlantic storm season but not like 2020
The Atlantic hurricane season will be busier than normal, but it's unlikely to be as crazy as 2020's record-shattering year, meteorologists said Thursday.