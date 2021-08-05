More from Star Tribune
World
Thousands more flee fires outside Athens amid heat wave
Thousands of residents fled to safety from a wildfire that burned for a fourth day north of Athens early Friday, during an overnight battle to stop the flames reaching populated areas, electricity installations and historic sites.
Nation
Town burns to ashes in raging Northern California wildfire
Eva Gorman says the little California mountain town of Greenville was a place of community and strong character, the kind of place where neighbors volunteered to move furniture, colorful baskets of flowers brightened Main Street, and writers, musicians, mechanics and chicken farmers mingled.
Nation
Coast Guard: 6 dead in Alaska sightseeing plane crash
A sightseeing plane crashed Thursday in southeast Alaska, killing all six people on board, the U.S. Coast Guard said.
Paul Douglas
Driest Meteorological Summer at MSP (to date) Since 1982
Considering we are running a 4-8" rainfall deficit, one weekend of T-storms, no matter how heavy or widespread, will pull us out of the drought. Although this weekend may bring significant showers and T-storms capable of an inch or 2 of rain, putting a significant dent in the drought, reducing the fire risk and hopefully allowing (many) farmers to live to fight another day.
Nation
'We lost Greenville': Wildfire decimates California town
A 3-week-old wildfire engulfed a tiny Northern California mountain town, leveling most of its historic downtown and leaving blocks of homes in ashes as crews braced for another explosive run of flames Thursday amid dangerous weather.