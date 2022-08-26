More from Star Tribune
Afternoon forecast: 81, mix of sun and clouds
It'll be a lovely summer afternoon. There's a risk of severe weather on the way tonight into the day Saturday and isolated storms Sunday and Monday.
Business
Pakistan seeks international help for flood victims
Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif asked Friday for international help in battling deadly flood damage in the impoverished Islamic nation as rescuers struggled to evacuate thousands of marooned people from flood-hit areas.
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 58; a clear night showcasing the stars
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Nation
Desert flooding damages Los Angeles to Phoenix highway
The main highway from Los Angeles to Phoenix was damaged by a flash flood that washed out part of the road through the Southern California desert in the latest bout of punishing monsoonal thunderstorms that have hit the region this summer.