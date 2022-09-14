More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Weather
Afternoon forecast: 81, hazy sunshine
It's our 111th day consecutive day with a high temperature of at least 70 degrees, breaking a record. We'll see some wildfire smoke, with chances of rain starting Thursday afternoon.
Nation
California cleans up from mudslides, as fire gains strength
Rescuers searched Wednesday for a person missing in a mudslide that swept boulders down fire-scarred slopes in Southern California mountain communities, while firefighters held back a week-old blaze that gained renewed strength and forced more evacuations along foothills in the northern part of the state.
Nation
Tropical depression 7 forms, may become a tropical storm
A tropical depression formed in the Atlantic Ocean on Wednesday morning and forecasters at the U.S. National Hurricane Center said it could strengthen to a tropical storm.
World
Typhoon Muifa makes landfall in China, heads for Shanghai
A strong typhoon made landfall on a group of Chinese islands on Wednesday as it headed toward the metropolis of Shanghai.
Business
Lin-Manuel Miranda, others seek Puerto Rico silver lining
Five years after Hurricane Maria slammed into Puerto Rico and exposed the funding problems the Caribbean island has long faced, philanthropists warn that many of those issues remain unaddressed, just like the repairs still needed for the American territory's physical infrastructure.