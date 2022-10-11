More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Weather
Afternoon forecast: 80, sunny and windy
There's a chance of storms near and after sunset ahead of a cold front, with cooler temps on the way.
Business
Florida shrimpers race to get battered fleet back to sea
The seafood industry in southwest Florida is racing against time and the elements to save what's left of a major shrimping fleet — and a lifestyle — that was battered by Hurricane Ian.
World
Weather chief: Ukraine war may be 'blessing' for climate
The head of the U.N. weather agency says the war in Ukraine "may be seen as a blessing" from a climate perspective because it is accelerating the development of and investment in green energies over the longer term — even though fossil fuels are being used at a time of high demand now.
Weather
Morning forecast: Warm, windy, high 80; chance of storms tonight
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Tuesday, Oct. 11
Business
Tourists flock to Japan after COVID restrictions lifted
Eager to admire colorful foliage, eat sushi and go shopping, droves of tourists from abroad began arriving in Japan on Tuesday, with the end of pandemic-fighting border restrictions that had been in place for more than two years.