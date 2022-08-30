More from Star Tribune
Nation
Storms blamed in deaths of 3 in Michigan, Ohio, Arkansas
Severe storms that brought damaging winds, heavy rains and flash flooding to parts of the Midwest and the South were blamed for the deaths of three people, including two children in Michigan and Arkansas as well as a woman in Ohio.
Nation
Mississippi capital: Water everywhere, not a drop to drink
Mississippi's capital city is grappling with multiple water problems — too much on the ground after heavy rainfall in the past week, and not enough safe water coming through the pipes for people to use.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: 80, sunny and breezy
Winds will gust up to 25 miles per hour on a summery day, with some warmer weather on the way and a chance of isolated showers Friday.
World
UN seeks $160 million in emergency aid for Pakistan floods
The United Nations and Pakistan issued an appeal Tuesday for $160 million in emergency funding to help millions affected by record-breaking floods that have killed more than 1,150 people since mid-June.