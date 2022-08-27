More from Star Tribune
Afternoon forecast: 80, mix of sun and clouds, chance of storms
Gusty winds are possible, with a few showers and thunderstorms popping up later this afternoon and evening. There's another chance of wet weather later Sunday.
HUD, Texas at odds over flood relief discrimination claim
The faded and weathered construction permits still taped to Houston resident Mal Moses' front door are reminders of the difficulties he faced in trying to get his mold-infested walls and leaky roof repaired after Hurricane Harvey in 2017.
Deaths from flooding in monsoon drenched Pakistan near 1,000
Flash floods triggered by heavy monsoon rains across much of Pakistan have killed nearly 1,000 people and injured and displaced thousands more since mid-June, officials said Saturday.
Morning forecast: 80, cloudy and breezy
We'll see another possible round of storms into the evening and overnight hours, with another chance later Sunday.
Paul Douglas
Spotty Storms Saturday & Seasonal Allergies
Rain and rumble chances will be hit or miss this weekend with temps warming into the lower 80s. It won't be too hot, but it will be sticky with tropical dewpoints nearing 70 degrees. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson