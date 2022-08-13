More from Star Tribune
Travel On a Viking cruise of the Great Lakes, comfort and adventure sail with science — and submarines
More from Star Tribune
Travel On a Viking cruise of the Great Lakes, comfort and adventure sail with science — and submarines
More from Star Tribune
Travel On a Viking cruise of the Great Lakes, comfort and adventure sail with science — and submarines
More from Star Tribune
Travel On a Viking cruise of the Great Lakes, comfort and adventure sail with science — and submarines
More from Star Tribune
Travel On a Viking cruise of the Great Lakes, comfort and adventure sail with science — and submarines
More from Star Tribune
Travel On a Viking cruise of the Great Lakes, comfort and adventure sail with science — and submarines
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Weather
Afternoon forecast: 80, lingering clouds
It'll be dry this weekend, with skies clearing overnight and a chance of fog Sunday morning. There's a chance of storms midweek.
Nation
Audit: Va. failed on earlier advice before I-95 gridlock
Virginia government failed to carry out numerous lessons from a 2018 snowstorm that caused highway gridlock, as exhibited by a similar event along Interstate 95 in January that left hundreds of motorists stranded, a state watchdog office concluded.
Weather
Morning forecast: 80, mostly cloudy
It'll be dry and mostly cloudy this weekend, with a chance of storms midweek.
World
Tropical Storm Meari hammers Japan with heavy rainfall, wind
Tropical Storm Meari unleashed heavy rains on Japan's main Honshu island as it headed northward Saturday toward the capital, Tokyo, according to Japanese weather officials.
World
Italy's Lake Garda shrinks to near-historic low amid drought
Italy's worst drought in decades has reduced Lake Garda, the country's largest lake, to near its lowest level ever recorded, exposing swaths of previously underwater rocks and warming the water to temperatures that approach the average in the Caribbean Sea.