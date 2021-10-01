More from Star Tribune
Afternoon forecast: 80, cloudy with developing showers and thunderstorms
It'll be cloudy and warm, with some showers and thunderstorms developing this afternoon and overnight.
Nation
EXPLAINER: Flood insurance revamp aims for fairer rates
A revamped U.S. flood insurance program going into effect this month will charge rates the federal government says better reflect a home's risk, a change that could mean higher premiums for coastal mansions and -- for the first time -- reduced rates for others.
Weather
Morning forecast: Cloudy with PM showers; high 80
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Friday, Oct. 1
World
Strong typhoon near Tokyo disrupts some flights, trains
A powerful typhoon pounded Japan and some of its eastern islands Friday with gusts and downpours of rain, grounding some domestic flights and halting trains. The Tokyo area was getting heavy rain and blowing wind at midday, but no injuries have been reported.
Paul Douglas
Delayed Autumn: 80F on October 1 - Low 70s Expected First Week of October
It's been a very warm year (summer at MSP was 3.9F warmer than average - nationwide summer tied 1936 for the hottest on record, according to NOAA). So maybe it makes sense that a "cool front" in 2021 means 70s for highs. Winter is coming - but no time soon.