Nation
Ice likely in Southern Plains; New England to see heavy snow
Hundreds of flights were canceled Wednesday at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport as parts of Oklahoma, Missouri and Arkansas braced for an ice storm making its way into the Southern Plains.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: 8, sunny and cold; more snow Thursday?
Wind chills will remain below zero. Southern Minnesota may see 1 to 3 inches of snow starting Thursday afternoon.
World
German police: Truck driver blown off bridge during storm
Police in Germany said Wednesday that a truck driver likely fell to his death after being blown off a bridge during a storm earlier this week.
Weather
Morning forecast: Cold sun, high 8
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Wednesday, Feb. 23
Business
'We need help': Another cyclone batters Madagascar
Cyclone Emnati crashed into the southeastern coast of Madagascar in the early hours of Wednesday, ripping roofs off houses and raising fears of flooding and food shortages in a region still recovering from the destruction inflicted by another tropical storm just weeks ago.