More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Business Second day of canceled flights turns holiday travel into quagmire for Sun Country passengers
More from Star Tribune
Business Second day of canceled flights turns holiday travel into quagmire for Sun Country passengers
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Weather
Afternoon forecast: 8, mostly sunny and dangerously cold
It'll be dangerously cold, with light winds. We'll see increasing clouds tonight and a chance of light snow through Thursday.
Paul Douglas
Sometimes It's Best To Go With Your Gut
After a couple of snowy encounters we enter a quieter (colder) pattern, with temperatures bottoming out this weekend. I'm not convinced temperatures will rise above 0F on New Year's Day, even in the metro, in spite of the "urban heat island". A Saturday snowstorm buries Iowa and southern Wisconsin under 10-20" snow, but our next chance of significant accumulation doesn't come for another 8 days. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson
Nation
'So difficult': Winter snow, cold slam Northwest and Sierra
The Pacific Northwest and Sierra Nevada grappled Tuesday with another day of snow, ice and unseasonable cold that has disrupted traffic, caused closures and forced people to find refuge in emergency warming shelters.