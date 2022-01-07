More from Star Tribune
Coronavirus
COVID positivity rate hits Minn. high of 15.6%
Minnesota is reporting a record 15.6% positivity rate for COVID-19 tests conducted in the seven days ending Dec. 30. Several factors contributed to increase in test positivity, and the fast-spreading omicron variant is one of them.
St. Paul
Richard Mann, whose wintry gesture made him a viral sensation, has died at 107
The St. Paul centenarian died 6 years after a Facebook video of him shoveling a neighbor's walk drew millions of views.
Vikings
Mark Craig's Week 18 NFL picks against the spread
The final week of the regular season will end with a likely playoff play-in game between the Chargers and the host Raiders.
East Metro
Washington County Attorney Pete Orput to retire at end of the year
He will not seek re-election for a fourth term.
Afternoon forecast: 8, mix of sun and clouds
The temperature will be above 0, but it'll still feel like the teens below zero, with snow chances tonight in northern Minnesota. There's a brief warmup Saturday.