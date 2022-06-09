More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
World
Spain evacuates 2,000 as crews race to counter wildfire
A wildfire in southern Spain forced the evacuation of 2,000 people amid fears that torrid weather on Thursday may feed the blaze. Emergency agencies deployed almost 1,000 firefighters, military personnel and support crews to fight it.
World
Lightning storms in Albania flood cities, cause 1 death
Lightning storms in Albania flooded cities, caused power outages in the capital and led to the death of at least person Thursday, authorities said.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: 79, sunny and summery
It'll be a lovely summery day. Some showers and thunderstorms may move into the area overnight, with more chances for rain over the next few days.
World
Flooding, landslides in China leave 17 dead, 4 missing
At least 17 people were killed and four are missing after flooding hit the central Chinese province of Hunan and a landslide buried parts of several villages in the southern Guangxi region, state media reported.
Nation
3 dead after highway crashes during stormy Arkansas weather
Traffic remained blocked Thursday morning in westbound lanes of heavily traveled Interstate 30 in southwestern Arkansas, where at least three people were killed the previous day during a series of crashes that happened during stormy weather, authorities said.