Nation
Ida collapses Mississippi road; kills 2, injures at least 10
Two people were killed and at least 10 others were injured when seven vehicles plunged, one after another, into a deep hole where a dark, rural highway collapsed as Hurricane Ida blew through Mississippi, authorities said Tuesday.
Nation
California fire approaches Lake Tahoe after mass evacuation
A huge firefighting force gathered Tuesday to defend Lake Tahoe from a raging wildfire that forced the evacuation of California communities on the south end of the alpine resort and put others across the state line in Nevada on notice to be ready to flee.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: 79, sunny and pleasant
It'll be nice again Wednesday, with some rain on the way after that.
Business
Some energy facilities in Gulf gradually inch back to life
Oil companies began gradually to restart some of their refineries in Louisiana, and key fuel pipelines fully reopened Tuesday, providing hopeful signs that the region's crucial energy industry can soon recover from the blow of Hurricane Ida.
Nation
Small Louisiana communities bear brunt of Hurricane Ida
Debbie Greco and her family cowered on a stairway landing as Hurricane Ida sent 4 feet (1.2 meters) of muddy water rushing into her home in LaPlace along the west side of Lake Pontchartrain.