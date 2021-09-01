More from Star Tribune
Business
Small businesses face slow, difficult recovery after Ida
Small businesses hit by Hurricane Ida face a slow and daunting recovery as they grapple with storm damage, a lack of power, water and internet service and limited ability to communicate with clients or customers.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: 79, pleasant, mix of clouds and sun
It's the first day of meteorological fall, with seasonable temps. There's some rain on the way Thursday afternoon.
Nation
EXPLAINER: How wetlands can help buffer Louisiana storms
A multi-billion dollar system of seawalls, levees, pumps and other flood controls helped shield New Orleans from the surge of ocean water swept up by Hurricane Ida. But Ida also encountered natural barriers like wetlands that act as a "speed bump" and blunt the impact of storms.
Nation
Official reports progress in defending Lake Tahoe from fire
Firefighters reported progress Wednesday in the battle to save communities on the south end of Lake Tahoe from an approaching forest fire after the stiff winds and searing temperatures they had feared failed to materialize in the California-Nevada alpine region.
Business
Power makes slow return to eastern New Orleans
Entergy said Wednesday that it is slowly adding power back to New Orleans, and the pace of that work will determine how quickly the region's important oil refineries can restart operations that were shut down by Hurricane Ida.