Weather
Afternoon forecast: 79, mostly sunny
There's a chance of storms in northwestern Minnesota this afternoon, with multiple chances of rain starting midweek.
Business
High temps, drought in China affect drinking water, crops
Unusually high temperatures and a prolonged drought are affecting large swaths of China, reducing crop yields and drinking water supplies.
Nation
More storms forecast for flooded areas of West Virginia
More thunderstorms were forecast this week for much of West Virginia, including areas that flooded Monday after up to 5 inches (13 centimeters) of rain fell in some areas, the National Weather Service said.
Weather
Morning forecast: Partly cloudy, high 79
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Tuesday, Aug. 16
World
Sudan floods continue to tear up homes; 66 people killed
Flash floods triggered by heavy rains continued to tear up homes across Sudan, an official said Tuesday, with the death toll rising to 66 since the start of the rainy season.