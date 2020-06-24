More from Star Tribune
Nation
Charleston starts taking down John C. Calhoun statue
Several hundred people gathered in Marion Square early Wednesday to watch the removal of a statue of former U.S. Vice President and slavery advocate John C. Calhoun.
Video
Afternoon forecast: 79, mostly sunny, chance of showers
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Video
SWAT team joins firefighters at large home fire in Andover
A large house fire in Andover brought firefighters and an Anoka County Sheriff's Office SWAT teamto the scene early Wednesday, June 24.
Coronavirus
Minnesota Zoo debuts drive-through zoo
The Minnesota Zoo is offering a socially distanced way to see some of its animals during the coronavirus pandemic.
Video
Morning forecast: Partly sunny, high of 78
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast