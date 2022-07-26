More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Nation
Record rainfall causes widespread flooding in St. Louis area
Record rainfall caused widespread flash flooding across the St. Louis area early Tuesday, closing multiple roadways and prompting rescues from vehicles and homes.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: 79, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain
Clouds will linger, with a chance of rain and storms as a cold front moves in. There will be more chances for precipitation Wednesday.
Weather
Morning forecast: Below normal temps, high 79
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Tuesday, July 26
Nation
Northwestern US heat wave could have hottest day on Tuesday
The temperatures in Portland, Oregon, could top 100 degrees Fahrenheit (37.8 Celsius) on Tuesday, making it likely the hottest day of a week-long heat wave for the Pacific Northwest region that rarely sees such scorching weather.
Paul Douglas
Together In Unison: Thank You Canada!
The leading edge of this low-humidity "fresh front" will leave our skies agitated, unstable and capable of a few showers and T-storms later today. Not the soaking we need but at this point any rain helps. 70s for highs later this week, with 80s this weekend. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson