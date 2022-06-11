More from Star Tribune
Afternoon forecast: 79, mix of sun and clouds with chance of isolated showers
Western and southern Minnesota will see a greater chance of isolated rain, with showers in northern Minnesota likely overnight. There's some heat and humidity on the way.
World
Man killed in floods in Turkey's capital
Heavy rainfall in Turkey's capital on Saturday led to flooding that killed one person, authorities said.
Weather
Morning forecast: 79, rain with chance of isolated storms
Rain will move through the area in the first half of the day, with a chance of isolated storms later on. There's some hot weather on the way Tuesday.
Paul Douglas
Somewhat Soggy Saturday. Heating Up Next Week
It will be a bit soggy this morning with a few T-showers sliding southeast along the I-94 corridor. Many will see drier weather the rest of the day, except along the Minnesota River Valley where a few storms will develop this afternoon. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson
Evening forecast: Low of 64; turning cloudy with a passing shower late
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.