More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Nation
Ship owners sought CO2 exemption when the sea gets too wavy
The world's ocean freight shipping companies recently called on international maritime authorities to exclude pollution that their vessels spew in bad weather from new regulations, a condition that would apply almost a third of the time in the Atlantic. But the effort failed Friday.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: 79, mix of sun and clouds with a chance of isolated storms
There's a chance of pop-up showers, with more rain on the way overnight and Saturday afternoon.
Weather
Morning forecast: Partly sunny today with chance of storms
Expect a high of around 79.
World
Officials says southern Spain wildfire stabilized
As Spain braces for soaring temperatures this weekend, officials said Friday a wildfire in the south Spain that forced the evacuation of 2,000 people was stabilized and closer to being brought under control.
Evening forecast: Low of 61; thickening clouds ahead of chances for weekend rain
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.