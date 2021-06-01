More from Star Tribune
More From Weather
Weather
Afternoon forecast: 78, mostly sunny
It'll be summery, with a slight chance of scattered showers in the north and southeast, with even warmer weather on the way.
Nation
Louisiana coast still hurting from storms, bracing for more
Scores of people in coastal Louisiana are still living in campers on dirt mounds or next to cement slabs where their houses once stood. Unresolved insurance claims and a shortage of supply and labor are stymieing building efforts. And weather forecasters are warning of more possible devastation to come.
Business
Private company takes over Puerto Rico power utility service
A private company on Tuesday took over the transmission and distribution operations of Puerto Rico's power authority, which has struggled with blackouts and bankruptcy, corruption and mismanagement.
Nation
Houston seethes over being frozen out of federal flood funds
Residents of the East Aldine neighborhood of Houston are tired of their homes flooding during hurricanes and of worrying every time it rains because their streets and waterways don't drain well.
Weather
Morning forecast: Sunny, high 78; heating up later this week
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Tuesday, June 1