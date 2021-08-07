More from Star Tribune
Nation
Weekend of fear looms for Californians in face of wildfires
People living in the scenic forestlands of Northern California found themselves facing a weekend of fear as the largest single wildfire in state history threatened to reduce thousands of homes to ashes.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: 78, chance for more storms later today
An inch of rain is possible in the Twin Cities area. Storms tonight could be severe. The heat and sunshine return Monday.
Nation
Organ experts try to get the music going again after flood
David Hufford learned that an extreme storm had flooded a suburban Detroit church with more than 7 feet of water, striking the boiler, electrical system, elevator and more.
Weather
Morning forecast: 78, storms this morning and tonight
An inch of rain is possible today in the Twin Cities area. Storms tonight could be severe.
Nation
Correction: Northwest Heat Wave-The Vulnerable story
In a story published August 5, 2021, about a deadly Pacific Northwest heat wave, The Associated Press misspelled the last name of the program director of a nonprofit that does free grocery shopping and delivery for the homebound. The program director of Store to Door is Cassie Sorensen.