Nation
Energy company: Hurricane Ida restoration could take weeks
Full restoration of electricity to some of the hardest-hit areas of Louisiana battered to an unprecedented degree by Hurricane Ida could take until the end of the month, the head of Entergy Louisiana warned Saturday.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: 77, sunny and pleasant
There are some isolated showers in northern Minnesota, but otherwise expect sunshine and mild temperatures the rest of the holiday weekend.
Nation
Northeast deals with muck, waterlogged homes in Ida cleanup
Flood-stricken families and business owners across the Northeast were hauling waterlogged belongings to the curb Saturday and scraping away noxious mud as cleanup from the deadly remnants of Hurricane Ida moves into high gear.
Business
As flood alerts lit up phones, did 'warning fatigue' set in?
Cellphones across New York and New Jersey pulsed with urgent warnings of catastrophic flooding as the fury of Hurricane Ida's remnants, carrying torrential rains, approached upper New Jersey and New York City on Wednesday.
Politics
Biden tells storm-ravaged Louisiana: 'I know you're hurting'
Giant trees knocked sideways. Homes boarded up with plywood. Off-kilter street signs.