Nation
Hurricane Ida aims to hit New Orleans on Katrina anniversary
The National Hurricane Center says Ida has become a hurricane and made landfall in Cuba, with top winds of 75 mph (120 kmh).
Weather
Afternoon forecast: 77, scattered showers
We'll get a break in the early afternoon, but expect the rain to continue later in the day.
World
Tropical Storm Nora a hurricane threat to Mexico's coast
Tropical Storm Nora is rolling toward a brush at possible hurricane strength along Mexico's Pacific Coast and the Baja California peninsula over the weekend.
Nation
Alone in the sky, pilot and fiancee save 17 in Tennessee flood
Nashville-based helicopter pilot Joel Boyers had just finished helping his fiancee earn her pilot's license on Saturday morning, and they were heading home to celebrate, when he received a frantic call from a woman in Pennsylvania. Her brother's home in Waverly, Tennessee, was underwater and he was trapped on a roof with his daughters. Could Boyers help?
Variety
Lake Tahoe prepares for emergency as wildfire threatens
Some 14,000 firefighters facing changing weather conditions battled more than a dozen large wildfires across California, including a growing blaze that was slowly pushing toward the Lake Tahoe resort region.